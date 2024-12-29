56 police officers of Tamil Nadu cadre transferred, promoted in major reshuffle

CHENNAI: In a massive overhaul, 56 police officials of Tamil Nadu cadre were issued transfers with many also receiving promotions, as stated in an order issued on Sunday. The new postings will be effective from January 1, 2025.

Among the transfers include A Kayalvizhi, Deputy Inspector General/Joint Commissioner, Greater Chennai Police Headquarters who has been promoted and posted as Inspector General, Crime against Women and Children, Chennai, by downgrading the post of Director General of Police.

Dr R Stalin, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore North has been given the post of Superintendent of Police, Economic Offences Wing, South Zone, Chennai, while T Eswaran, Superintendent of Police - III, Cyber Crime Division, Chennai, is now Deputy Commissioner of Police of Tiruchy City South. V Vinoth Santharam, Superintendent of Police, North Zone, CB-CID, Chennai, has been promoted as Deputy Commissioner of Police of Tirunelveli City East.

Four IPS officers from Tamil Nadu cadre deputed outside the state and overseas are promoted including Nisha Parthiban, Superintendent of Police/Joint Deputy Director, Intelligence Bureau (MHA), New Delhi, who has been given the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police.

Here is the full list of transfers/promotions: