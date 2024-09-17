550 special buses to be operated from Chennai to Tiruvannamalai today for Pournami

CHENNAI: As many devotees are expected to visit Tiruvannamalai on September 17 for the full moon day, the transport corporations will operate 550 special buses from Chennai to the temple town.

An official release from the SETC managing director said that 300 special buses would be operated from Kilambakkam terminus in addition to the daily services.

From the Madhavaram terminus, the corporations would operate 30 buses on Tuesday while the corporation would operate 15 buses from Koyambedu.

SETC would operate 30-seat-cum-sleeper AC buses from Kilambakkam terminus to Tiruvannamalai on September 17.

SETC MD has urged the passengers to make use of the online reservation to book their seats in advance while travelling to the temple town.