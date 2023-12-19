55-yr-old man killed by friends during drunken brawl in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A man was murdered after an altercation with his friends while consuming liquor in Tiruchy during the late hours of Sunday.

Gunasekar (55), a mason from Woraiyur had separated from his wife 15 years back and was staying on the footpath in the city.

Gunasekar is said to be a habitual drunkard, who was in the habit of consuming liquor regularly with his friends.

On Sunday, while consuming alcohol at Ramalinganagar in the City, there was an altercation with his friends, who took a huge stone and dropped it on his head, killing him on the spot.

On information, the Woraiyur police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body, and sent it to the GH for postmortem.

The police registered a case and are searching for Gunasekar’s friends.