55-year-old man, daughter-in-law held for killing infant in Krishnagiri

COIMBATORE: The Krishnagiri police on Thursday arrested a 55-year-old man and his daughter-in-law in connection with the murder of his five-month-old granddaughter. The infant was strangulated and her body thrown into a well.
Police identified the accused as Rajan, a daily wage worker from Veppanahalli, and his daughter-in-law, Satyavani, the wife of Tamilarasan.
According to police, Satyavani had gone to her parents’ home after the birth of her second daughter and returned to her in-laws’ house on Wednesday. Later that day, Tamilarasan, upon returning from work, questioned his wife about the missing child. A search of the premises led to the grim discovery of the infant’s body in a nearby well.
The Veppanahalli police retrieved the body and sent it for a post-mortem at Krishnagiri Government Hospital. Preliminary investigations revealed that Rajan had strangulated the infant, allegedly viewing the child as a disturbance to his illicit affair with Satyavani. The two then staged a cover-up, claiming the baby had gone missing.
Both accused have been taken into custody, and further investigations are under way.