55 IAS officers transferred in massive reshuffle in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday transferred 55 IAS officers, including the secretary of the higher education department, member secretary of CMDA, and eight district collectors.

According to an order issued by Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, P Shankar, managing director of Tamil Nadu Textbook and Education Services Corporation has been transferred and appointed as the secretary of the higher education department, replacing C Samayamoorthy, who has been posted as the secretary of the state Human Resources department.

Principal secretary G Prakash has been appointed as the Member Secretary of CMDA, replacing S Prabhakar who has transferred to Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernization Project where incumbent T S Jawahar will retire on June 30.

Rajendra Ratnoo has been appointed member secretary of CRRT (Chennai River Restoration Trust) upon return from central service. Managing director of TTDC Shilpa Prabhakar Satish has been appointed secretary of commercial taxes and registration department. Additional Chief Secretary S Vijayakumar, chairman and managing director of TNUIFSL, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Land Reforms.

Secretary of finance (expenditure) S Nagarajan has been appointed commissioner of commercial taxes department owing to incumbent D Jagannathan’s retirement this month end. RV Sajveevana, additional secretary of special programme implementation department has been appointed managing director of Tamil Nadu Women Development Corporation, replacing Shreya P Singh who has been appointed managing director of TN Urban Habitat Development Board.

Land Survey Scheme director P Madhusudhan Reddy has been transferred and posted as director of municipal administration, replacing S Sivarasu who will take over as the MD of TNUIFSL.

Alby John Varghese, managing director of TN Power Generation Corporation has been posted as the Chief Executive Officer of TNeGA, replacing M Govinda Rao who has been appointed MD of TN Power Generation Corporation Limited.

S Arunraj, Narnavare Manish Shankarao, V Saravanan, T Sneha, KJ Praveen Kumar, Dr NO Sukhaputra, S Kandasamy, Durga Moorthy and K Porkodi have been transferred and posted as Collectors of Perambalur, Tirupur, Tiruchy, Chengalpattu, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Erode, Namakkal and Sivaganga districts, respectively.

Regional Deputy Commissioner (South) of Greater Chennai Corporation MP Amit has been appointed commissioner of Tirupur Corporation. Dr Monica Rana, V Madhubalan, Panod Mrukendar Lal and R Saranya have been appointed as commissioners of Tirunelveli, Tiruchy, Thoothukudi, and Avadi Corporations, respectively.

Aftab Rasool, project officer of DRDA, Pudukkottai, who was deputed to J-K in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror strike, has been appointed as regional deputy commissioner (south), GCC. Nishant Krishna and Arpit Jain have been appointed as commissioners of Hosur and Erode Corporations, respectively.