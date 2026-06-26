55 election petitions filed against poll verdict in Madras HC

Under the Representation of the People Act, election petitions challenging the election of MLAs and MPs must be filed before the High Court within 45 days of the declaration of election results. The deadline for filing petitions against winners of the recently concluded Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Assembly elections ended on June 18.

Court records show that four election petitions have been filed against Chief Minister Vijay, including three challenging his election from the Perambur Assembly constituency and one relating to the Tiruchirappalli East constituency, from which he resigned his post as he decided to hold on to Perambur segment. One petition has also been filed against Udhayanidhi Stalin, the DMK MLA from the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency.