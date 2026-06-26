55 election petitions filed against poll verdict in Madras HC

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court has received 55 election petitions challenging the victories of MLAs elected from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, including Chief Minister Vijay and Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, marking the highest number of election petition in recent Assembly elections.
Under the Representation of the People Act, election petitions challenging the election of MLAs and MPs must be filed before the High Court within 45 days of the declaration of election results. The deadline for filing petitions against winners of the recently concluded Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Assembly elections ended on June 18.
Court records show that four election petitions have been filed against Chief Minister Vijay, including three challenging his election from the Perambur Assembly constituency and one relating to the Tiruchirappalli East constituency, from which he resigned his post as he decided to hold on to Perambur segment. One petition has also been filed against Udhayanidhi Stalin, the DMK MLA from the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency.
Election petitions have also been filed against ministers Aadhav Arjuna, Sengottaiyan and N Marie Wilson. Former ministers Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and KR Periakaruppan, who lost the election by one vote, have also challenged the victories of TVK candidates in their respective segments. A petition has also been filed against the election of AIADMK MLA Leema Rose, who is the mother-in-law of Aadhav Arjuna.
The number of election petitions filed this year is significantly higher than in previous Assembly elections. While 55 petitions have been filed this year, only 13 petitions were filed in 2021, 23 in 2016 and 12 in 2011. After the petitions are numbered, they will be placed before the Chief Justice for assignment to judges for hearing.
Rising Petitions in Assembly Polls
2026
55 petitions
2021
13 petitions
2016
23 petitions
2011
12 petitions