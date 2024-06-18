547 omnibuses registered outside Tamil Nadu cannot ply in state from today, says owners union

CHENNAI: The state omnibus owners association announced on Tuesday that 547 omnibuses carrying registration numbers of other states would not operate in Tamil Nadu from today.

The state Transport Commissioner had issued a public notice on June 11 warning that action would be taken on omnibuses registered in other states who pick and drop passengers at various points in Tamil Nadu, giving them a deadline of June 14 to re-register with local Regional Transport Offices (RTOs). Later, the state government extended the deadline to June 18 after the omnibus owners appealed to Transport Minister SS Sivasankar and Transport Commissioner on June 13, citing short notice and the long weekend including the public holiday on Bakrid.

With over 650 vehicles registered in other states being operated within Tamil Nadu with All India Tourist Permits, the state Transport Commissioner said that it leads a revenue loss for the state.

Despite three extensions given to the omnibuses to re-register in the state, only 105 out of the 650 vehicles did so at local RTOs.