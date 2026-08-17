54-year-old killed as truck rams into TNSTC bus in Dharmapuri

COIMBATORE: A 54-year-old woman died, and over 30 passengers were injured, when a truck rammed a TNSTC bus on the accident-prone Thoppur ghat road in Dharmapuri.
The truck, laden with cotton bales, was heading to Coimbatore from Hyderabad, lost control and crashed into the bus in the early morning hours of Sunday. The bus overturned on impact, trapping several passengers inside. The police and the public were involved in the rescue operation.
The police said Eswari (54), wife of Sivakumar from Bengaluru, died, while other passengers sustained injuries and were sent to Dharmapuri Government Hospital. The truck driver fled the accident spot.
Shortly after this incident, a truck carrying groundnut husks went out of control and hit a car and an omni travelling ahead on the same stretch. No one was injured in the incident. Both the accidents disrupted traffic for more than three hours.