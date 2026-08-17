54-year-old killed as truck rams into TNSTC bus in Dharmapuri

The police said Eswari (54), wife of Sivakumar from Bengaluru, died, while other passengers sustained injuries and were sent to Dharmapuri Government Hospital. The truck driver fled the accident spot.

Shortly after this incident, a truck carrying groundnut husks went out of control and hit a car and an omni travelling ahead on the same stretch. No one was injured in the incident. Both the accidents disrupted traffic for more than three hours.