54 TN govt school teachers to be taken on educational tour to France

CHENNAI: Under the ‘Kanavu Asiriyar’ initiative for teachers of State-run schools, 54 teachers are all set to leave on an educational tour to France on October 23 (Wednesday).

Congratulating them on Sunday, Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi praised them for their work in empowering students in and out of the classrooms.

As per the notification from the school education department, 32 teachers, including one from an aided school, are part of the tour from primary and middle schools from across the State. And, 22 teachers, including three from aided schools (high school and higher secondary schools) are set to visit France this week. They will return on October 28.

The Kanavu Asiriyar programme was introduced by the department to recognise teachers dedicated to transforming and nurturing every student. It also aims to create more opportunities for their professional knowledge and skill development.

For selecting these teachers, three-level tests were held – an online test with multiple choice questions, an exam held at district level and evaluation of teachers’ live demonstration of classroom teachings. Those teachers who secured more than 90% have been selected by the committee that was set up by the department.

For the programme, 16,247 government and government-aided teachers (up to Class 12) applied for this Kanavu Asiriyar title, the department said.

In 2023-24, as many as 380 selected teachers were honoured with Kanavu Asiriyar award and a certificate. The department subsequently announced that 55 teachers who secured more than 90% in this exam would be taken on an educational tour to various countries including Finland and Sweden.