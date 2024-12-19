533 stolen cell phones recovered in Madurai

MADURAI: The Madurai police recovered 533 cell phones reportedly stolen in the city and handed them back to their owners at a programme on Wednesday. Commissioner of Police, Madurai city, J Loganathan, said that based on complaints from victims, multiple cyber crime police teams were formed to recover the stolen cell phones. The recovered phones were worth Rs 53.30 lakh. Victims of such crimes can lodge their complaints by contacting the toll-free helpline 1930 or access the website www.cybercrime.gov.in