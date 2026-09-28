Tamil Nadu: 5,300 special buses to be operated for 4 days from October 1

The long weekend comprises Thursday (October 1), Gandhi Jayanthi on Friday (October 2), Saturday (October 3) and Sunday (October 4).

From Kilambakkam, 1,580 special buses will be operated on October 1 to destinations including Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur. Another 745 buses will be operated on October 2 and 895 buses on October 3.

From Koyambedu, 220 special buses will be operated on October 1 to Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru, while 115 buses each will be operated on October 2 and 3. Another 200 special buses will be operated from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to various destinations.