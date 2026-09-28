Tamil Nadu: 5,300 special buses to be operated for 4 days from October 1

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations have planned to operate additional special buses across the state to cater to the expected rush during the four-day weekend from October 1-4.
The long weekend comprises Thursday (October 1), Gandhi Jayanthi on Friday (October 2), Saturday (October 3) and Sunday (October 4).
From Kilambakkam, 1,580 special buses will be operated on October 1 to destinations including Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur. Another 745 buses will be operated on October 2 and 895 buses on October 3.
From Koyambedu, 220 special buses will be operated on October 1 to Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru, while 115 buses each will be operated on October 2 and 3. Another 200 special buses will be operated from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to various destinations.
From Madhavaram, 185 special buses will be operated on October 1. On October 2 and 3, 90 special buses each day will be operated to Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Vellore, Hosur and Puducherry.
To facilitate the return journey to Chennai and Bengaluru, 1,471 special buses will be operated from various destinations on Sunday based on passenger demand.
According to TNSTC, 28,402 passengers had booked tickets for travel on Thursday, 5,497 on Friday, 6,744 on Saturday and 24,123 on Sunday (October 4). The number of advance bookings is expected to increase.
You can book tickets in advance on www.tnstc.in, or the mobile app to avoid congestion