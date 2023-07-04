53-yr-old dies of heart attack while teaching in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: A 53-year-old school teacher died of a heart attack while teaching in the class at the Kancheepuram government higher secondary school on Tuesday.

Police said the teacher was working in there for 20 years and he also did schooling in the same school.

The deceased was Sakthivel of Military Road in Kancheepuram was working as a Vocational education teacher in the Kancheepuram government school. On Tuesday morning around 11.30 am, Sakthivel was taking the class for the 12th standard students and suddenly by holding the chest he sat on the chair and became unconscious within a minute.

Soon the students alerted other teachers and with the help of an ambulance Sakthivel was rushed to the Kancheepuram GH but there he was declared dead due to sudden cardiac arrest.

Sakthivel did his schooling in the Kancheepuram government school and in 2002 he joined as a Vocational education teacher in the same school and was working for more than 20 years. Following the death of a teacher holiday was declared for the school.