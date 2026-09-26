52-year-old man held under Pocso Act in Thanjavur

It is said that on July 5, Kannan, a resident of Natchiyarkoil near Kumbakonam, befriended a 17-year-old girl and had reportedly taken her to a farm to abuse her sexually. The girl became pregnant for two months, and so Kannan took her to Nagapattinam GH on Thursday and terminated the pregnancy.

On information, Natchiyarkoil police conducted an investigation. Later, the Tiruvidaimarudur All Women police registered a case against Kannan under various sections, including the Pocso Act and arrested him on Friday. Further investigations are ongoing.