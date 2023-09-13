52 Uzhavar Sandhais to be renovated

VELLORE: A total of 52 farmers’ shandies (Uzhavar Sandhais) - the brainchild of late chief minister M Karunanidhi – spread across 13 districts are set to be renovated at a total cost of Rs 8.18 crore.

The sandhais to be renovated include those in Coimbatore, Tirupur, Chengalpattu, Erode, Kallakurichi, Madurai, Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur and Vellore districts. The number of such sandhais, include five in Salem, three each in Coimbatore and Madurai, two each in Kallakurichi, Tirupur and Tiruvannamalai and one each in Tiruchy, Vellore, Namakkal, Erode and Chengalpattu districts, officials said.

Uzhavar Sandhais earmarked for renovation in integrated Vellore district, include the facility at Kagithapattarai in Vellore town, at Tiruvannamalai town and at Chengam in Tiruvannamalai district and the Natrampalli shandai in Tirupattur district, officials added.

Vellore officials said, “A sum of Rs 42.72 lakh has been allotted to renovate the Kagithapattarai facility which has 57 partitions (shops). Work includes removal of the roof, painting, increasing the height of the compound wall and putting up gates to prevent the entry of livestock into the market.”

When asked if an alternate site had been allocated to farmers, officials said, “Work starts only after 11 am when farmers leave after completing their morning business. Also, farmers move to another portion within the same compound when work starts at another location. So, there was no need to provide any alternate location.”

On when the ongoing works would be completed, officials said, “We plan to finish at the earliest, hopefully before the main north-east monsoon rain starts.”

Farmers were happy about the premises being spruced up, but wanted work to be completed before the rain starts as then they would be hard put to find dry spots to market their produce.