52 Tenkasi panchayat tenders cancelled after Arappor flagged eligibility violation

The tenders covered rural infrastructure works, including construction of community sanitation complexes, laying of cement concrete roads and compound wall improvements across the three panchayat unions - Kadayanallur, Kuruvikulam and Alangulam.

According to the organisation, it had on July 21 submitted a representation to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister N Anand, Principal Secretary Prashanth M Vadnere and Tenkasi Collector Ranjit Singh, alleging that the tender notifications were contrary to GO (Ms.) No. 115.

Arappor Iyakkam had objected to the eligibility condition allowing only contractors registered with the respective panchayat unions to participate in the tenders.

The organisation pointed out that under the revised registration system, all eligible contractors registered with the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) are entitled to bid for tenders floated by any procuring entity within the district and are also eligible to participate in adjoining districts.

Following the cancellation, Arappor urged the state government to ensure that all panchayat unions and local bodies strictly implement GO (Ms.) No. 115 and take action against officials issuing tenders with eligibility conditions contrary to the revised norms.