52% excess rainfall in TN since June; Chennai at 91% more

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has received an excess of 52% rainfall from June till August 2. Against the normal average rainfall of 125 mm, the State received 190 mm of rainfall.

Chennai has received 345 mm of rainfall, which is about 91% excess, against 180.3 mm of normal average rainfall.

Tirunelveli, which normally receives 40.5 mm rainfall, has received a total of 228.5 mm (highest of 464% excess) in the same period, followed by Theni with an excess of 144%. The district had been receiving 209.8 mm of rainfall against the 85.9 mm of average normal rainfall.

However, a few districts including Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Tiruvarur and Thoothukudi have reported a deficit in the last two months. Thoothukudi is hit the worst with a deficit of 58%.

Meanwhile, several parts of Tamil Nadu continue to receive rainfall. Perambalur received a highest of 6 cm of rainfall on Friday, followed by 5 cm in The Nilgiris, 4 cm in Namakkal and Coimbatore. At least 3 cm of rainfall was received in Cuddalore, Salem, and Mayiladuthurai.

With modern Westerlies and southwesterlies prevailing in the lower troposphere, several parts of the State are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall. The Regional Meteorological Centre on Friday said that light to moderate rainfall at a few places with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places is likely to occur over TN until August 6. Strong surface winds with speed reaching 30-40 km/hour are also expected to prevail until August 3.

Meanwhile in Chennai, the sky is likely to be partly cloudy. Light or moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected in a few areas, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 37 and 27-28 degree Celsius respectively until Sunday.