50,000 govt posts to be filled in next two years: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday reiterated that nearly 50,000 posts in the state government would be filled in the next two years.

Speaking at the function organized by the state human resource management here to distribute appointment orders to 10,205 group-IV staff recruited by the TNPSC, Stalin said that government jobs have been provided to 12,576 persons in the two years of the incumbent regime led by him and now 10,205 persons have been provided jobs now. Also, various government jobs would be provided to 17,000 persons this year, the CM added, reiterating that nearly 50,000 persons would be recruited for various government jobs in the next two years.

Remarking that the government's schemes must reach all segments of people without prejudice, Stalin appealed to the newly recruited people, who are an integral part of the government, to keep the policy of the government when they discharge their duty. Describing his government as a "social justice and public welfare" driven government, Stalin said that when the people approach them (new recruits) with a request, they must engage the people in a humble way and redress their grievance and take the schemes and policies of the government to the people as another face or representative of the Chief Minister and officer of the state government.

Attributing the delay in releasing TNPSC exam results to the enormity of applications, which run in to several lakhs, Stalin said that a new "on-screen evaluation lab" has been expanded in TNPSC at a cost of Rs 95 lakh to address the delay by simplifying the evaluation process. To expedite and ensure transparency in teacher recruitment, the state government has reorganized the Teacher's Recruitment Board and created 74 new posts to establish technical, account, administration, notification, legal and RTI wings for the purpose.

Of the 10,205 persons who were issued appointment orders Wednesday, 5,278 were junior assistants and another 3,339 were typists. State ministers I Periasamy (rural development), KKSSR Ramachandran (Revenue), Thangam Thennarasu (Finance), M P Saminathan (information), R Sakkarapani (Food), Ma Subramanian (health) and P K Sekar Babu (HR & CE) and Mahesh Poyyamozhi (school education) and officials of the state government including chief secretary Shiv Das Meena also participated in the function.