5,000-cap for CM Vijay's Tiruchy East meet to thank voters

In a statement, TVK general secretary and Minister N Anand said the event, scheduled to be held at St Joseph's College in Tiruchy on Monday evening, has been organised in accordance with police guidelines and will be a fully access-controlled gathering.

The party said only individuals issued QR code-based entry passes would be permitted to attend, adding that no exceptions would be made. "Only 5,000 persons who have been provided with QR code entry passes will be allowed inside the venue. No one else will be granted permission," the statement said.