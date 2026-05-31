5,000-cap for CM Vijay's Tiruchy East meet to thank voters

CHENNAI: The ruling TVK on Sunday announced that entry to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's public interaction programme and thanksgiving event for voters of the Tiruchy East Assembly constituency will be strictly regulated, with only 5,000 pre-approved participants allowed to attend.
In a statement, TVK general secretary and Minister N Anand said the event, scheduled to be held at St Joseph's College in Tiruchy on Monday evening, has been organised in accordance with police guidelines and will be a fully access-controlled gathering.
The party said only individuals issued QR code-based entry passes would be permitted to attend, adding that no exceptions would be made. "Only 5,000 persons who have been provided with QR code entry passes will be allowed inside the venue. No one else will be granted permission," the statement said.
Anand said the passes had been issued only to selected participants. Citing security considerations, he added that pregnant women, children, school students, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and those with health conditions had not been issued entry passes and were advised not to attend.
The party also urged participants to park vehicles only in designated areas and comply with police instructions. Basic facilities, including drinking water and medical assistance, have been arranged for attendees, it said.
Appealing to party workers and members of the public without passes to stay away from the venue, TVK requested that they follow the programme through television broadcasts and social media livestreams and extend full cooperation with the arrangements.