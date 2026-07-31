500 workers protest against Coimbatore quarry closure

COIMBATORE: A day after six stone quarries were temporarily closed in Kinathukadavu near Pollachi, hundreds of workers who lost their jobs urged the authorities to allow the units to resume operations, citing concerns over their livelihoods.
Coimbatore Collector Pavan Kumar G Giriyappanavar ordered the closure of the quarries following inspections by officials from the Department of Geology and Mining, which found violations of prescribed norms.
The action came after farmer P Muruganandam staged a hunger strike at his residence, demanding action against stone quarries in his neighbourhood over violations. He withdrew his protest on Wednesday after the authorities initiated action against the units.
Meanwhile, workers who arrived at the quarries as usual on Thursday morning were told that operations had been suspended. Following this, they gathered near Kinathukadavu to voice their concerns. Police and revenue officials reached the spot and held discussions with the workers.
The workers said nearly 500 labourers from the Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem and Erode districts depended on these quarries for their livelihoods and had been rendered jobless following the closure.
They submitted petitions to the authorities, requesting the lifting of the closure order and immediate steps to restore their employment. Officials assured them that their concerns would be conveyed to the district administration for further consideration.