500 Tasmac retail outlets will be shut down this month: Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: Fulfilling the announcement made in the Assembly, the State Minister V Senthilbalaji on Monday said that the announcement of closure of the 500 Tasmac retail outlets will come in a week. He also said that CCTV cameras will be fixed at all liqour outlets in the state.

Speaking to the press persons in the Secretariat, the minister said that the process to identify liquor vends located near temples and schools based on complaints from residents are in its final stage and the list is being prepared and official announcement will be made in a week.

Subsequently, to implement the safety measures and to ensure transparency in the sale, the Minister said that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared for installation of CCTV cameras in all Tasmac retail outlets across the state.

"For security purposes and to bring transparency, we have decided to install CCTV cameras in all Tasmac retail outlets including Elite shops and the works will start soon," he added.

As per the policy note (2023-24) which tabled in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, 5,329 retail liquor outlets are in function and 96 outlets were closed without any prior notice in 2021 after the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam came to power.

"It is DMK's poll promise of gradual implementation of liquor prohibition in the state and the chief minister MK Stalin would announce the closure of the 500 retail outlets soon in a week," an official from the department said.

Earlier, the minister had denied the allegation of the opposition parties that the government machinery is functioning on the revenue generated through liquor sale.

He had also given several explanations that the government is not relying solely on Tasmac, although it generates substantial revenue.

"The closure of the 500 retail outlets not only reduces the revenue for the government, but the livelihood of the employees working in those shops is also in question. Therefore, it is the duty of the minister and the government to take this into consideration and make alternative arrangements for them," said a member from Tasmac Employee Association.