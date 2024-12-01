500 medical camps to be set up in 7 districts of TN on Dec 1

CHENNAI: In view of Cyclone Fengal’s landfall, the state health department will conduct 500 medical camps on December 1 (today) in seven districts – Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore, which have been given red alert.





These medical camps will be conducted from 9 am to 4 pm. A total of 200 medical camps will be conducted in Chennai, and 50 medical camps each will be conducted in the remaining six districts, the health minister said.

The Collectors of these seven districts have been instructed to conduct the medical camps in residential areas. The camps will undertake screening for flu, fever and cold, diabetes, and blood pressure checkups, and provide medications. Sufficient quantities of essential medicines, ORS solutions, and wound healing medications for the public will be stocked. Health Minister Ma Subramaniam urged the public to utilise these medical camps.

It is to be noted that monsoon special medical camps were inaugurated on October 14. So far, 49,326 camps have been conducted across Tamil Nadu and the total number of beneficiaries is 26,80,086. Of this, 14,665 cases of fever and 91,556 cases of cough and cold have been identified.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected several areas in Besant Nagar that were affected by rains. He also directed the civic body workers to ensure the immediate removal of broken trees from roads to avoid road blockades.