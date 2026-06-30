50-year-old man kills son with scissors in drunken brawl

The deceased has been identified as Rupesh (24), a tattoo artist working in Chennai. His father, Ezhumalai (50), is a flower garland vendor and a resident of Arumperumselvi Street in Kancheepuram.

On Monday night, both of them had consumed alcohol and got into a heated argument at their house. The verbal altercation soon escalated into a physical fight. During the quarrel, Rupesh went inside the house, took a pair of scissors and attacked his father, who was standing outside the house. In retaliation, Ezhumalai snatched the scissors from his son and stabbed him repeatedly, including on the neck. Rupesh collapsed in a pool of blood after sustaining severe injuries.