50 pollution testing centres in Tamil Nadu found violating rules: Transport Commissioner

CHENNAI: Transport and Road Safety Commissioner on Monday said that 50 pollution testing centres out of the total 534 centres in the state were found violating rules including functioning without qualified personnel, without CCTV cameras, non-display of approved charges and non-renewal of licence.

An official release said that following complaints the testing centres were issuing pollution under control (PUC) certificates to vehicles without even physically testing the vehicles, a surprise inspection was carried out on April 13 in all 534 centres.

To improve the functioning of the testing centres and avoid such complaints in the future, the commissioner said that steps would be taken to make it compulsory to upload GPS-enabled photos with latitude, longitude, date and time to issue a PUC certificate in a month or two to ensure that the vehicles are brought to the testing station.