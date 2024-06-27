50 percent of redevelopment works completed in Villupuram railway station: Southern Railway

CHENNAI: About 50 percent of redevelopment work has been completed in the Villupuram railway station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) and the works will be completed by the end of August this year, said a Southern Railway press release.

An allocation of about Rs 23.29 crore has been earmarked for the station redevelopment including the construction of FOB.

Villupuram Railway Station serves more than 5.4 million passengers annually.

Villupuram connects multiple important rail routes, including the Chennai–Viluppuram–Tiruchirappalli line and the Villupuram–Tiruvannamalai–Katpadi line.

Its location in the northern part of Tamil Nadu makes it a gateway to the southern regions of the state, the release said.

These enhancements encompass the passenger-centric facilities such as a new arrival terminal with AC waiting hall, new toilet blocks while existing ones will be renovated, 6m wide Foot Over Bridge, better road connectivity and parking facilities, front side road upgradation, Improved Passenger platforms, construction of a septic tank, Storm water drains, Additional submersible pumps and introduction of a parcel office building and provision of trolley paths.

The existing terminal building will undergo renovation, and a new porch will be constructed.

To promote inclusivity for differently-abled, platforms will be equipped with 2.10 meter-wide edge strips with tactile coping slabs.

Solar power panels, LED lights, low-height masts with LED lights will be installed promoting energy-savings, added the statement.