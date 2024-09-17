50 injured in bee attack during marriage function at Erode temple

COIMBATORE: At least 50 persons including 20 women were injured in a bee attack in Chennimalai in Erode on Monday. A large group of people have gathered at a temple in Pudupalayam for a marriage function of their relative.

“Disturbed by the heavy smoke from the temple ‘mandapam’, bees from a beehive at a nearby ficus tree swarmed towards the crowd and stung them all,” police said. Taken aback by the sudden attack of the bees, the people began to run helter-skelter but were helpless.

On receiving information, a team of fire and rescue personnel arrived and rescued the injured people.

As many as 50 persons including 20 women and a girl child were rushed to Primary Health Centre in Chennimalai, two private hospitals and Government Medical College Hospital in Perundurai.

More than 20 persons undergoing treatment in the Primary Health Centre and private hospitals were discharged after treatment.

Others in Perundurai Government Medical College Hospital continue to be under treatment. Meanwhile, the fire service personnel destroyed the beehive by spraying water on it.