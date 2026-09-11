50% higher Omni fares only change, wonders Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday (September 10) accused the State government of failing to act against private omni bus operators allegedly charging exorbitant fares ahead of the Vinayagar Chathurthi holiday weekend.
He alleged that fares were 20% to 50% higher than under the previous DMK regime and questioned whether this was the "change" promised by the TVK government.
Anbumani said the alleged fare hikes were openly displayed on online booking platforms and had been reported by the media, yet the government had not even issued a warning to operators.
With Vinayagar Chathurthi falling on Monday, September 14 and Saturday and Sunday holidays preceding it, thousands of people are expected to travel from Chennai to their hometowns.
Anbumani alleged that private omni bus operators were exploiting the demand by hiking fares to unprecedented levels.
Citing online booking details, he said fares for buses leaving Chennai on Friday night had reportedly reached Rs 3,999 to Tiruchy, Rs 4,000 to Madurai, and Rs 6,154 to Coimbatore. For passengers returning to Chennai on Sunday night, fares were as high as Rs 4,499 from Tiruchy, Rs 4,899 from Madurai and Rs 4,799 from Coimbatore.
He also pointed to fares of up to Rs 3,179 for Kumbakonam and Rs 3,419 for the return journey. A family of four travelling to Tiruchy and back could end up spending nearly Rs 34,000 on bus fares alone, he claimed.
Recalling several Madras High Court directions on regulating omni bus fares, Anbumani urged the government to constitute a fare-fixing committee and take immediate action against operators indulging in excessive pricing.