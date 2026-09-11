50% higher Omni fares only change, wonders Anbumani Ramadoss

He alleged that fares were 20% to 50% higher than under the previous DMK regime and questioned whether this was the "change" promised by the TVK government.

Anbumani said the alleged fare hikes were openly displayed on online booking platforms and had been reported by the media, yet the government had not even issued a warning to operators.

With Vinayagar Chathurthi falling on Monday, September 14 and Saturday and Sunday holidays preceding it, thousands of people are expected to travel from Chennai to their hometowns.