Referring to the Assembly election campaign promise made by the Chief Minister, C Joseph Vijay, the protesting farmers said the Chief Minister had assured of a full crop loan waiver irrespective of the loan amount the farmers had availed; however, after forming the government, the Chief Minister failed to fulfil the promise.

Pointing out that the government announced a crop loan waiver with certain conditions, they said the disappointed farmers had no other choice but to protest indefinitely. Even after assurances from the ministers on crop loan waiver, nothing has materialised so far, they noted.

Highlighting that the state government has failed to get them the State's due share of water from Karnataka, resulting in the loss of Kuruvai as well as Samba crops, they demanded that the state government declare the entire Delta as a drought-hit region and distribute compensation of Rs 40,000 per acre.