50 bed Critical Care Block to be set up at Sriperumbudur GH

CHENNAI: After several complaints of inadequate facilities for emergency and critical care at the Sriperumbudur Government General, the state health department is setting up a Critical Care Block with emergency and intensive care units at the Sriperumbudur government hospital.

Being located in the midst of many industrial units and along the National Highway, several emergency and critical road accident cases are rushed to the Sriperumbudur government hospital on a regular basis. There are many patients being brought from the industrial units due to workplace accidents. However, the hospital lacks the basic emergency facilities, ventilator support and critical care unit needed to attend to these patients.

The residents have also requested that the state health department to upgrade the Sriperumbudur Hospital with emergency and intensive care units. In response to a petition filed with the Chief Minister's cell by a resident of Kancheepuram, the hospital authorities have stated that the Sriperumbudur government hospital is being upgraded with a Critical Care Unit.

A 50 bedded Critical Care Block is being set up at the Sriperumbudur Government Hospital, and the funds have been allocated to the Public Works Department under the Prime Minister Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PMABHIM) through the National Health Mission. The tender for the construction of the block has been issued and the work will commence soon.

The Critical Care Unit will be equipped with medical equipment and infrastructure to cater to the needs of emergency and critical patients.