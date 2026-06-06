5-year-old girl killed, 9 injured as SETC bus rams tractor on Tiruchy-Chennai bypass

It is said that a group of workers, along with their family members from Cuddalore, had gone to Sivagiri in Erode district a few days ago for sugarcane cutting work. On Friday late hours, they were returning to their village by tractor when the incident happened.

As they were proceeding on the Tiruchy-Chennai bypass on Padalur bridge in Perambalur on Saturday early morning, an SETC bus bound from Kanniyakumari to Chennai hit the tractor from the rear side, in which the tractor was toppled. In the impact, R Gunasri (5), daughter of a worker Ramu from Panrutti in Cuddalore, died on the spot, while Nagamuthu (57), his wife Sengeni (47), daughter Navindra (18), R Kalyani (60), M Sivanesan (24), R Saraswathi (42), her daughter Tamil Iniya (15), R Anitha (18), D Ramamurthy (41) sustained injuries.