5-year-old girl dies in wall collapse in Aranthangi

PUDUKOTTAI: In a tragic incident, a five-year-old girl was killed, after a portion of a wall of a tiled-roof house collapsed and fell on her at Kodivayal village near Aranthangi in this district early on Wednesday.

Police said the deceased, N Iniyaval, and her mother were asleep, when the mud wall on one side of the dilapidated house crumbled down.

While the girl was trapped under the debris, her mother escaped unhurt in the incident.

Neighbours pulled out the seriously injured girl from the debris and rushed her to the Government Hospital at Aranthangi, where she was declared as brought dead.