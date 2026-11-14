5-year-old girl, 6 women go missing in Cuddalore on same day

CHENNAI: Seven women, including a minor girl, have gone missing in Cuddalore district on Thursday (November 12).
A 23-year-old woman from Kumarapettai near Cuddalore was working at a private finance company in Panruti. She left for work in the morning but did not return home. Her family members searched for her in several places but could not find her. Based on a complaint, Tirupapuliyur police registered a case and are searching for her.
Similarly, a 14-year-old Class 10 student of a government school in Nellikuppam did not return home after going to school. An 18-year-old first-year nursing student from Pennadam, a 17-year-old college student from Neyveli and a married 21-year-old woman from Tirunaraiyur near Kumaratchi, who was pursuing her first year of BA at a private college, also went to their respective educational institutions but did not return home.
Meanwhile, a 33-year-old woman from Kattukollai near Muthandikuppam has gone missing along with her five-year-old child. Separate complaints were registered at police stations in Nellikuppam, Pennadam, Kumaratchi and Neyveli on the same day. Police have registered cases and are conducting investigations.
A 33-year-old woman from Kattukollai near Muthandikuppam has gone missing along with her five-year-old child, according to the police
Special teams to probe Villupuram child abduction bid
A special police team is conducting an intensive investigation to identify those who attempted to abduct a minor girl near Villupuram. Police are also searching for the suspects.
Thatchayini, seven, is the daughter of Arun and Vijayakumari, a couple from Kandamanadi village near Villupuram. The Class 3 student was playing near her house at around 8.30 pm on November 11.
At that time, two men arrived on a scooter and abducted her. Hearing her cries, the two men feared that nearby residents would rush to the spot. They dropped the girl and fled at high speed.
Based on the girl's parents' complaint, Villupuram Taluk police station registered a case. Police suspect that the attempted abduction may be connected to the Alampoondi girl missing case.
Following this, District Superintendent of Police Mathivanan ordered the formation of three special teams comprising 20 police personnel under the supervision of Villupuram sub-division Deputy Superintendent of Police Somasundaram. The teams are led by Taluk Police Inspector Prakash and Sub-Inspectors Manikandan and Shanmugam. The special teams have intensified their investigation from various angles.