5-year-old girl, 6 women go missing in Cuddalore on same day

A 23-year-old woman from Kumarapettai near Cuddalore was working at a private finance company in Panruti. She left for work in the morning but did not return home. Her family members searched for her in several places but could not find her. Based on a complaint, Tirupapuliyur police registered a case and are searching for her.

Similarly, a 14-year-old Class 10 student of a government school in Nellikuppam did not return home after going to school. An 18-year-old first-year nursing student from Pennadam, a 17-year-old college student from Neyveli and a married 21-year-old woman from Tirunaraiyur near Kumaratchi, who was pursuing her first year of BA at a private college, also went to their respective educational institutions but did not return home.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old woman from Kattukollai near Muthandikuppam has gone missing along with her five-year-old child. Separate complaints were registered at police stations in Nellikuppam, Pennadam, Kumaratchi and Neyveli on the same day. Police have registered cases and are conducting investigations.