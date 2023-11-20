5-year-old boy dies falling into tank at an under-construction house in Erode

COIMBATORE: A five-year-old boy drowned after falling into a ground level tank at the premises of a house under construction in Erode on Sunday. The police identified the dead as Madhuson from Anna Nagar near Bhavanisagar, studying class 1. His father, Mano, is a painter and his mother Sudha is a daily wager. “The boy accidentally fell into the tank with stagnant water while playing near his house.

The shocked neighbours immediately took him out of the tank and rushed him to the Sathyamangalam Government Hospital. The doctors examined and found him to be dead already,” the police said. The Bhavanisagar police have registered a case and further investigations are on.