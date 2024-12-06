5-year-old boy dies, 17 hurt in Thanjai mishap

TIRUCHY: A five-year-old boy was killed on the spot while 17 persons sustained injuries in Thanjavur on Thursday.

Parthasarathy from Cuddalore along with his wife Sangeetha and son Lingeswaran (5) and his relatives were proceeding to Tiruvarur for a family function on Thursday in a van and M Muthukrishnan was drivinmg the vehicle.

While they were nearing Thirupananthal, Muthukrishnan attempted to negotiate a sharp turn and a lorry that was coming in the opposite direction hit their van killing Lingeswaran on the spot and 17 others injured. Kumbakonam police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to Kumbakonam GH.

A case was registered and investigations are on.