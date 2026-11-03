5-year damage can't be reversed in 5 months: Minister R Nirmalkumar

CHENNAI: Law Minister R Nirmalkumar on Monday rejected DMK president MK Stalin's charge that Tamil Nadu's economy was moving in reverse gear, blaming the previous regime for the slowdown in manufacturing, industrial activity and GST revenue.
Speaking to reporters here, he said the impact of industries moving out of the state and MSME closures over the past five years was reflected in revenue collections and could not be reversed within five months.
"The decline in GST revenue cannot be attributed to a government that has been in office for just five months. The impact of policies implemented over the previous five years and industries moving out of the State will be reflected in subsequent years," he said.
Nirmalkumar alleged that Tamil Nadu's growth rate, traditionally between 8% and 10%, had slipped into negative territory during the previous regime. He asked the media to examine year-on-year growth figures for 2024-25 and 2025-26.
He accused the previous government of weakening the automobile and mobile phone manufacturing sectors and said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had directed all departments to address administrative shortcomings, revive manufacturing and strengthen MSMEs.
Meanwhile, dismissing suggestions that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's proposed district visits were linked to by-elections, Nirmalkumar said the visits were intended to meet people and inaugurate pending development projects.
He said districts allegedly neglected during the previous regime, including Ramanathapuram, would receive attention. He added that the chief minister's recent visit to Madurai was part of this outreach.
On recent prisoner escapes, the minister said a committee would be constituted with the CM's approval to conduct a comprehensive security audit of prisons.
He denied reports that the government planned to hand over prison-run shops and petrol outlets to private companies.
He alleged irregularities in the previous system of procuring food and vegetables for prisons and said the government had now routed purchases through cooperative channels to prevent direct procurement.
Construction works at Madurai and Coimbatore prisons were also being expedited. The government was particularly keen to address overcrowding at Madurai prison, he said.
GST revenue decline cannot be blamed on a government in office for just five months
Impact of industries moving out and MSME closures over the previous five years reflected in revenue collections
Tamil Nadu's traditional growth rate of 8-10% allegedly slipped into negative territory under previous regime
Previous regime weakened automobile and mobile phone manufacturing sectors
Economic revival cannot happen within five months, says Minister
CM Vijay directs departments to address administrative shortcomings, revive manufacturing and strengthen MSMEs
Year-on-year growth figures for 2024-25 and 2025-26 should be examined, says Nirmalkumar