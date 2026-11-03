5-year damage can't be reversed in 5 months: Minister R Nirmalkumar

Speaking to reporters here, he said the impact of industries moving out of the state and MSME closures over the past five years was reflected in revenue collections and could not be reversed within five months.

"The decline in GST revenue cannot be attributed to a government that has been in office for just five months. The impact of policies implemented over the previous five years and industries moving out of the State will be reflected in subsequent years," he said.

Nirmalkumar alleged that Tamil Nadu's growth rate, traditionally between 8% and 10%, had slipped into negative territory during the previous regime. He asked the media to examine year-on-year growth figures for 2024-25 and 2025-26.

He accused the previous government of weakening the automobile and mobile phone manufacturing sectors and said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had directed all departments to address administrative shortcomings, revive manufacturing and strengthen MSMEs.