5-year age relaxation for TNPSC Group exams

CHENNAI: In a surprise move that sought to address a demand that has its roots in the decision taken by the then J Jayalalithaa government during the 2001-06 regime, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday announced five-year age relaxation for candidates appearing for the Group 1, 2 and 4 examinations conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).
This would provide opportunities to more young and middle-aged graduates aspiring to appear for competitive examinations for government jobs, one of the most sought after career avenues in the State and country.
In a statement, Chief Minister Vijay said the decision was taken following demands from competitive examination aspirants. He added that the age relaxation would come into immediate effect and remain in force for five years, until October 2031, incidentally around the same time that the present TVK-led government will be in power.
According to the government, the relaxation would be applicable to candidates belonging to all reserved categories, and it would be in addition to their existing age concessions.
The issue dates back to the 2001-06 AIADMK government’s decision to freeze new appointments, which hit many aspirants who became age-over by the time the decision was reversed. The trouble did not stop there, as its cascading effect was felt in the subsequent years. In 2011-16 period when AIADMK returned to power, the aspirants urged the then government to offer age relaxation.
The demand grew stronger over the years, and became a movement when Edappadi K Palaniswami was the chief minister between 2016-21. However, it remained unmet till now.
According to Chief Minister Vijay’s statement, the upper age limit for General category candidates appearing for Group 1 examination has been increased from 32 to 37 years. For candidates belonging to BC, MBC, SC and ST communities, it has been raised from 37 to 42 years.
For Group 2 examinations, the upper age limit for General category candidates has been increased from 30 to 35 years, while candidates from reserved communities continue to have no upper age limit.
In the case of Group 4 examinations, which account for the largest number of vacancies, the upper age limit for General category candidates has been increased from 30 to 35 years, while reserved category candidates having higher qualifications continue to have no upper age limit.
Candidates with disabilities will also be eligible for age relaxation.
Welcoming the announcement, Saidai S Duraisamy, chairman, Manidhanaeyam Free IAS Academy said the existing upper age limit has been a major hurdle for many aspiring candidates, especially for disadvantaged students, including those from rural backgrounds, who often find entry into government service challenging due to lack of guidance, coaching facilities, and financial resources.
"By addressing the long-standing demand of thousands of competitive examination aspirants, this decision, taken in the interest of their future, has brought new hope to young people from economically weaker families,” he said.