5-year age relaxation for TNPSC Group exams

This would provide opportunities to more young and middle-aged graduates aspiring to appear for competitive examinations for government jobs, one of the most sought after career avenues in the State and country.

In a statement, Chief Minister Vijay said the decision was taken following demands from competitive examination aspirants. He added that the age relaxation would come into immediate effect and remain in force for five years, until October 2031, incidentally around the same time that the present TVK-led government will be in power.

According to the government, the relaxation would be applicable to candidates belonging to all reserved categories, and it would be in addition to their existing age concessions.

The issue dates back to the 2001-06 AIADMK government’s decision to freeze new appointments, which hit many aspirants who became age-over by the time the decision was reversed. The trouble did not stop there, as its cascading effect was felt in the subsequent years. In 2011-16 period when AIADMK returned to power, the aspirants urged the then government to offer age relaxation.