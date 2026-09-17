5-way contests take shape in both Tamil Nadu seats

CHENNAI: The October 6 Assembly bypolls in Madurantakam (SC) and Dharapuram (SC) are set for five-way contests, with TVK, DMK, AIADMK, Left parties and NTK candidates filing nominations, even as 48 candidates entered the fray in Madurantakam and 39 in Dharapuram.
In Madurantakam, AIADMK candidate K Kanitha Sampath and CPM candidate P Suganthi filed their papers on Wednesday, joining TVK’s Maragatham Kumaravel, DMK’s Parandhaman and NTK’s Janakiraman, who filed nominations on Tuesday.
In Dharapuram, AIADMK’s K Bhanumathi filed her nomination after a delay over submission of documents. CPI’s P Lakshmanan, Tamil Nadu Toddy Movement nominee P Muthusamy and independents also filed nominations, taking the total to 39.
NTK candidate M Karthika alleging that they had failed to address people’s problems and relied on social media campaigns instead of supporting protests.
Scrutiny of nominations will be held on Thursday and candidates can withdraw their papers till September 19. The final list of contestants and symbols will be announced thereafter.