5-way contests take shape in both Tamil Nadu seats

In Madurantakam, AIADMK candidate K Kanitha Sampath and CPM candidate P Suganthi filed their papers on Wednesday, joining TVK’s Maragatham Kumaravel, DMK’s Parandhaman and NTK’s Janakiraman, who filed nominations on Tuesday.

In Dharapuram, AIADMK’s K Bhanumathi filed her nomination after a delay over submission of documents. CPI’s P Lakshmanan, Tamil Nadu Toddy Movement nominee P Muthusamy and independents also filed nominations, taking the total to 39.