5 students drown in Valparai river

COIMBATORE: Five students of a private college from Coimbatore drowned as while bathing in a river in Valparai on Friday evening.

The deceased persons, identified by police as Sarath, S Nafil, R Vinith, R Dhanush, and R Ajay, all aged 20 and studying in a private college in Coimbatore, had gone on a trip to Valparai.

“They had gone to the hills along with five others in two-wheelers. The boys took a bath in the Koolankal River, when one of them was swept away. Others who tried to rescue him were also carried away in the strong current,” police said.

On receiving information, the fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot, retrieved their bodies, and sent for post-mortem at Pollachi Government Hospital. A case has been registered and further inquiries are on.