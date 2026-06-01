5 shifted for attacking accused in Coimbatore prison

Inquiries by prison authorities revealed that five inmates had attacked Karthik, enraged by his brutal murder of a 10-year-old girl in Sulur near Coimbatore on May 21. Police also arrested his accomplice, Mohanraj (31), for allegedly concealing the crime.

Karthik suffered fractures to his arm and leg after jumping from the first floor of a building where he was hiding when police closed in on him on May 22. After receiving treatment at CMCH, he was lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison on May 29. He came under attack a day later.

Following the incident, the five prisoners involved in the attack were shifted to Salem, Trichy and Vellore central prisons on Sunday. Meanwhile, prison authorities claimed to have enhanced monitoring to ensure strict vigil in the prison premises to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.