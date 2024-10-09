5 schools receive hoax bomb threat in Coimbatore, Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: Four private schools in Coimbatore and one in Nilgiris received bomb threat mails sending school authorities and parents into a tizzy on Tuesday. However, it turned out to be a hoax.

Of them, a private school near Anna Statue on Avinashi Road received a bomb threat for the second consecutive day.

On Monday, the panicked parents took away their children after the school received an email threatening a blast. Again on Tuesday, the school staff found a bomb threat mail in the morning. Based on information, the Race Course police along with bomb squad sleuths made a thorough search to confirm it to be a hoax. Eventually, the students attended the class. Also, another branch of the same school at Bedford in Coonoor received a bomb threat prompting the police to launch a complete search of the premises. A sniffer dog was also deployed. Similarly, a school near Thoppampatti Pirivu in Coimbatore-Mettupalayam Road, and two others in RS Puram and Vadavalli received emails threatening a bomb blast.

Police personnel had a hectic day in carrying out thorough checks in the schools.