5% reservation for differently-abled in commercial complexes

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government recently announced that 5 per cent shops will be reserved for differently-abled people in commercial complexes that are constructed by the rural local bodies.

"The rural local bodies are taking various measures to increase their financial position by constructing commercial complexes and getting rent to increase their own sources of revenue. Accordingly, in the complexes that are built by the rural local bodies, one unit may be reserved for persons with disabilities if at least five per cent or less than twenty of the total units," a Government Order issued by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department said.

Therefore, the GO said that the concerned panchayat bodies should pass a resolution regarding the allotment of at least one unit if the 5 per cent or total units are less than twenty according to the number of disabled persons of the village and panchayat.