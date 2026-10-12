5 redeveloped railway stations, 1 new line, 3 ROBs inaugurated

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (October 11) inaugurated 5 redeveloped railway stations and dedicated a new railway line and 3 road overbridges (ROBs) in Tamil Nadu, with the projects together costing around Rs 750 crore.
The five stations redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme are Palani, Paramakkudi and Ambasamudram in the Madurai division, Namakkal in the Salem division, and Vellore Cantonment in the Tiruchchirappalli division.
The station redevelopment works cost over Rs 70 crore in total that will have an enhanced station facade, improved circulating area with landscaped greenery, new platform shelters, improved waiting hall, coach, and real time train information boards, two-wheeler and four-wheeler parking facilities and modern signages among others.
The Prime Minister also opened the 23 km Karaikal–Peralam new railway line.
Built at a cost of over Rs 550 crore, the line is expected to improve rail connectivity in the region, provide better access to Karaikal Port and facilitate passenger and freight movement.
It is also expected to support regional trade, pilgrim tourism and economic activity.
Three ROBs at Karamadai, Sulur and Thudiyalur in the Coimbatore region were built at a cost of over Rs 120 crore.
The inauguration ceremonies were held through video conferencing on Sunday.
The main function in the city was attended by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan.