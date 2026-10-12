5 redeveloped railway stations, 1 new line, 3 ROBs inaugurated

The five stations redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme are Palani, Paramakkudi and Ambasamudram in the Madurai division, Namakkal in the Salem division, and Vellore Cantonment in the Tiruchchirappalli division.

The station redevelopment works cost over Rs 70 crore in total that will have an enhanced station facade, improved circulating area with landscaped greenery, new platform shelters, improved waiting hall, coach, and real time train information boards, two-wheeler and four-wheeler parking facilities and modern signages among others.