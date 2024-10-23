5 peacocks found dead under mysterious circumstances in farmland near Kovilpatti

MADURAI: Five peacocks were found dead under mysterious circumstances in farmland at Chettikurichi village near Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district on Tuesday.

“Three female peacocks were found dead inside a well on the farmland of Kandasamy and two more peacocks were found dead lying nearby,” sources said.

Another peacock was found battling for life and some of the locals alerted the forest personnel in Kayathar Range.

The officials inspected the spot and called upon veterinary doctors, who administered first aid to the peacock battling for life.

The bird recovered after treatment and was sent to the forest area.

The veterinary doctors conducted a post-mortem examination on those dead peacocks.

Moreover, local sources said ahead of the northeast monsoon season, many farmers sowed seeds to raise maize crops on large tracts of dry land anticipating rains in Kovilpatti and its surrounding areas.

Maybe, the peacocks could have fed on maize seeds in large quantities and it could have caused fatal complications.

However, the exact cause of death of those peacocks would be known based on the post-mortem report.