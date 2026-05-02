5 of Tiruchy family dead in Bargi dam boat tragedy in Madhya Pradesh

The five have been identified as Kamaraj (38), his wife Karkuzhali (38), and their younger son Tamilventhan (11), his sister-in-law and her son. Kamaraj's other son Bhuvindran was rescued.

Kamaraj, who had completed an apprenticeship at the Ordnance Factory in Tiruchirappalli, had joined an ordnance factory in Madhya Pradesh a year ago.