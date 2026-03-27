5 of Irular family rescued from bonded labour in Dharmapuri

The family, comprising Periyathambi (52), his wife Chinnapappa (45), their sons Murali and Chinnaiya (20), and Murali’s wife Valliyammal (21), hail from Parivanam village in Vedakattamaduvu panchayat of Harur taluk in Dharmapuri district. They had allegedly been held in bonded labour for the past eight months at a farm owned by Senthil in Muthampatti village near Vazhapadi in Salem district.

According to the complaint, the family was engaged in agricultural work and tending to 250 goats and 11 cattle, working from 5 am to 11 pm daily for meagre wages, amounting to severe labour exploitation.