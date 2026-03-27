5 of Irular family rescued from bonded labour in Dharmapuri

CHENNAI: Five members of an Irular tribal family were rescued from bonded labour in Salem district following the intervention of the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF), which has also urged the government to ensure their protection and rehabilitation.
The family, comprising Periyathambi (52), his wife Chinnapappa (45), their sons Murali and Chinnaiya (20), and Murali’s wife Valliyammal (21), hail from Parivanam village in Vedakattamaduvu panchayat of Harur taluk in Dharmapuri district. They had allegedly been held in bonded labour for the past eight months at a farm owned by Senthil in Muthampatti village near Vazhapadi in Salem district.
According to the complaint, the family was engaged in agricultural work and tending to 250 goats and 11 cattle, working from 5 am to 11 pm daily for meagre wages, amounting to severe labour exploitation.
The family had reportedly received an advance of Rs 5 lakh due to poverty and had repaid Rs 2 lakh. However, the employer allegedly refused to release them and continued to intimidate them. They were also subjected to harassment if they took leave.
On March 13, Murali was allegedly assaulted by the employer, leaving him injured.
Following a complaint to the Harur RDO, the Vazhapadi police registered a case under the BNS, the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, and arrested the employer.
The front has demanded the arrest of the broker, who is allegedly threatening the family, and urged the government to officially recognise the family as bonded labour victims and to provide relief, including housing, land, livelihood support and employment, under rehabilitation schemes.