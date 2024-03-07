5 of family attempt self-immolation at Vellore Collectorate over police apathy

VELLORE: A family of five persons aggrieved over the police inaction in filing a case against their opponents who assaulted them a few days ago, attempted to douse themselves with kerosene and set fire at the Vellore Collectorate on Wednesday afternoon. Police said that Annadurai (59) of Magimandalam in Katpadi taluk had agricultural lands in the same village.

When he attempted to dig a borewell in the land, it was objected to by his partners resulting in Annadurai, wife Kala, sons Suresh (35) and Sivalingam (29) being assaulted over the issue. When Annadurai filed a complaint with the Melpatti police the latter refused to entertain the application despite repeated pleas. Enraged at this, Annadurai and his wife along with his sons and one of the latter’s wives attempted to immolate themselves at the collector’s office. Alert police doused them with water and took them to the Sathuvachari police station for enquiry.