5 more held in Arakkonam murder case

RANIPET: Police arrested five more persons in connection with the recent murder of a Chennai youth near the Arakkonam railway station a few days ago on Thursday.

It may be recalled that Railway police had nabbed two persons Lokeswaran and Karthi both from different areas in Chennai at Salem on Wednesday for the murder of John Franklin a few days ago.

Continuing their investigations, police received information that five more culprits were hiding near Thakkolam near Arakkonam.

Police then arrested them, who were identified as Rahul (22), Divakar (21), Sathya (23), Selva (25), and Bhavesh (21) all from different areas in Arakkonam town.

Investigation revealed that Franklin and one Gowri Shanker were involved in ganja sales and had a fallout. Knowing that Gowru was planning to kill him,

Franklin moved to his relative’s house in Arakkonam a month ago. However, Gowri Shankar’s cohorts followed and killed him and escaped. All five were remanded to custody while a search is on for Gowri Shankar.