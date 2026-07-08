5-member search panel illegal, says Anbumani

He noted that the matter is scheduled to come up for final hearing before the Madras High Court on July 29 and claimed that a resolution to the dispute could emerge through the judicial process. Any attempt to alter the composition of search committees before the court verdict, he said, could interfere with the ongoing legal proceedings.

Anbumani further maintained that university statutes provide only for three member search committees comprising nominees of the government, the Governor and the university. Adding UGC representatives or other members without amending the relevant laws would be illegal, he alleged.

Anbumani warned that increasing the panel size could trigger fresh litigation, resulting in further delays in filling vacant V-C posts.