5-member panel in varsities to adopt common syllabus: Minister

CHENNAI: Reiterating that there would be a common syllabus in all the state-run universities and autonomous colleges in the state, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Friday said a five-member committee would be constituted in each institution, which adopts the general curriculum.

After chairing a review meeting with the vice chancellors of state-run universities, he said apart from having a common syllabus, also there will be a uniform exam timetable. “The panel will look into these measures and implement it in their respective colleges,” he said adding “the common syllabus, which was prepared by the expert team, was already sent to the universities a month ago.”

Pointing out that professors from certain colleges were protesting against the common syllabus, Ponmudy said that the representatives of those protesting institutions would be invited to explain the new move’s uses.

However, the Minister said that the common syllabus would not be applicable to the students, who have arrear exams.