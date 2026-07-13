5 killed, 42 injured as omni bus crashes into TNSTC bus near Madurai

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the injured have been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, where they are undergoing treatment.

According to police, the private omni bus was travelling from Chennai to Marthandam when the accident occurred on the four-lane highway near Vandinagar, close to Kottampatti.

The driver is suspected to have lost control of the vehicle, causing it to cross into the opposite lane and collide head-on with a TNSTC bus travelling from Madurai to Tiruchy.