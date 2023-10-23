5 injured after tourist van loses control, rams tree near Coonoor

COONOOR: Five people were injured after a tourist van, on the way back to Rameshwaram from Ooty, lost control and hit a tree.

The accident took place near Barliar village in Coonoor, sources said.

The injured were admitted to Mettupalayam Government Hospital and were under treatment at the time of filing this report.

"About 20 people, along with their children, from the Rameshwaram Mandapam area, had arrived for a tour of Ooty. They were heading back to their native place in a tourist van today. However, the vehicle lost control on the Coonoor-Mettupalayam National Highway, near the Barliar village, and crashed into a tree."

In the immediate aftermath of the accident, a long line of vehicles were stranded on the Coonoor-Mettupalayam National Highway. Further reports are awaited.